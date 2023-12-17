Timothee Chalamet's Wonka is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with $5.8 million, followed by The Boy and His Heron at No. 3 with $5.2 million, Godzilla Minus One at No. 4 with $4.9 million and Trolls Band Together at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Wish at No. 6 with $3.2 million, Napolean at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce at No. 8 with $2 million, Poor Things at No. 9 with $1.3 million and The Shift at No. 10 with $1 million.