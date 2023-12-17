Priscilla and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi is set to guest host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 20.
Renee Rapp -- a singer who also acts in The Sex Lives of College Girls and the upcoming Mean Girls remake -- will provide the musical entertainment for the first new episode of NBC's sketch comedy in the new year.
Kate McKinnon was this weekend's guest host, while singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was the musical guest.
The show, which is now in its 49th season, will be on hiatus for the next few weeks because of the winter holidays.
