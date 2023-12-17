Guest host Kate McKinnon and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish played identically dressed cat lovers who suspect they might be mother and daughter in a Saturday Night Live sketch that aired this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKinnon and Eilish kept making each other laugh as they showed off live, adorably named cats with "unique and often bad qualities" who were available for adoption during their agency's "Whiskers R We Holiday Cat-tacular."

"A cat is a gift you have to feed," McKinnon said.

"A cat is a friend who is very mad at you," chimed in Eilish.

"A cat is a pet who has razors for fingers," McKinnon added.

"A cat is a dog that's a bitch," Eilish said with a grin.

McKinnon also starred in the film Barbie for which Eilish recorded the song, "What Was I Made For?"