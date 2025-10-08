Jennifer Lopez is sharing more details about a viral moment from her Up All Night tour where she encountered a cricket "the size of a helicopter."

The actress and music artist stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to discuss the tour and her musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"We had a few things happen," Lopez said of her concert mishaps.

The first involved a large cricket climbing up the singer's neck as she performed onstage.

"The thing is, I felt something, right? I felt something happening, and I was just like, oh, I thought it was like a bug that was flying around, because I could see bugs in the lights... And I thought it was just, like, touching me and coming back, but it was crawling -- if you see the whole clip, it's crawling up my body the whole time," she recalled.

She said she just wanted to finish the song before dealing with the insect.

"I didn't know it was that big," she added. "I didn't know what it was... And I threw it. No, I saw it in the light, and it looked like a helicopter. It was the size of a helicopter!"

In a different moment during her tour, her skirt fell to the stage unexpectedly.

But the songstress laughed the experiences off.

"I had the best time. It was so amazing to get back out there, and to be with all the people, and the crowds and everything," she said of the tour.

Lopez's new film Kiss of the Spider Woman opens in theaters Friday. The movie is based on the Manuel Puig novel and Broadway musical of the same name.