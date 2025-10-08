Doja Cat and Elton John are among the music artists set to take the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Nov. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will broadcast live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Disney+.

An ABC special will air Jan. 1.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a statement that, "Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers. These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."