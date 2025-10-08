Doja Cat, Elton John part of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony lineup
UPI News Service, 10/08/2025
Doja Cat and Elton John are among the music artists set to take the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Nov. 8.
The roster of stars slated to perform or present also includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D., Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots, with more names to be announced over the coming weeks, a press release states.
The show will broadcast live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Disney+.
An ABC special will air Jan. 1.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a statement that, "Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers. These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."
The inductees to be honored at the ceremony include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, The White Strips, Salt-N-Pepa, Warren Zevon, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker.
