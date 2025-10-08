Apple TV+ is teasing the sophomore season of Drops of God, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Season 2 premieres with a single episode Jan. 21, and follows siblings Camille (Geffrier) and Issei (Yamashita) as they set out to figure out the secrets behind "the world's greatest wine."

According to the official synopsis, they were trying to sort out a "mystery so profound that event heir legendary father, Alexandre Leger, could not solve it."

In a first-look image released Wednesday, fans see the duo standing in an apparent field, studying a leaf.

"What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries and secrets buried for generations," the description continues.

The quest ultimately tests their relationship and threatens to "destroy them both."

The story is based on a Japanese manga series from Tadashi Agi.