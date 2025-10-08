EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

The popular animated Netflix film follows the fictional girl group Huntr/x as they battle demons and sell out stadiums.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami provide the singing voices for Rumi, Mira and Zoey, and co-wrote the soundtrack for the feature.

The trio performed as images from the film appeared on a screen behind them.

EJAE said she was on the way to the dentist when she was given the track that would ultimately become "Golden."

"The intro is so beautiful, and this rarely happens, but, like, it just instantly I got like inspiration from it, melodically... Immediately, I had to record it, so I got a voice memo," she told Fallon.

As the interview concluded, Fallon said he had a gift for the music artists.

"I'm honored to be the first person, and this is real, to tell you that KPop Demon Hunters -- you've gone platinum guys," he announced.