Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child.

Vogue magazine broke the happy news Sunday, citing confirmation from Lawrence's publicist, but did not disclose the baby's gender or anticipated birthdate.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in an Instagram Story.

TMZ also published photos of Lawrence with what they described as a baby bump.

Lawrence, 34, married Cooke Maroney, 40, in October 2019.

They are already the parents of 2-year-old son Cy.