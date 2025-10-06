Jennifer Lawrence portrays a writer who descends into madness in Die My Love, which also stars Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, is written and directed by Lynne Ramsay , who is well known for her film You Were Never Really Here.

The preview begins as Lawrence and Pattinson, a seemingly happy couple, relax in the car and dance in the kitchen.

But things take a turn for the worse as Lawrence's character seem to lose her grip on reality.

"How's your book going by the way?" Pattinson asks.

"The main character's about to batter her husband to death with a hammer," she responds.

LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek also star.

The film arrives in theaters Nov. 7.