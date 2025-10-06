Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, on Monday.

The feature follows the true story of Army veteran Jeffrey Manchester, who is on the run after a string of McDonald's robberies landed him in jail.

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move," an official synopsis reads. "But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."

The trailer released Monday shows Jeffrey trying on wigs for a passport photo, and running from Peter Dinklage's character in an apparently closed Toys "R" Us.

"Whatever you did, you can quit," Leigh tells Jeffrey as the preview continues.