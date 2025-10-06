Jack Osbourne, the son of late heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, says his father's final performance July 5 was akin to "a living wake."

Jack Osbourne discussed the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place just over two weeks before Ozzy's death, on Good Morning America Monday.

"Before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room and I just gave him a big hug, I just kissed him. I just said, I was like, 'Crush it, you're gonna do so good,' and I was crying," Jack Osbourne said.

He said he cried during his father's performance.

"I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake, you know, if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone," he added.

Ozzy Osbourne was joined by his former band, Black Sabbath, at the show. Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, Tom Morello , Mastodon, Metallica, Rival Sons, Anthrax, Guns n' Roses and Jack Black were among the other rockers present that day.

Osbourne, whose family life was showcased on the MTV reality show The Osbournes, had been living with Parkinson's disease prior to his death. He was 76.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ will release a documentary about the late music artist, which includes interviews with Ozzy and his family.

"Ozzy: No Escape From Now was never intended as a posthumous film. However, following his death on July 22, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, wit, determination and talent -- qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world," an official synopsis states.