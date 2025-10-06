A new trailer for Bugonia shows Emma Stone resisting her captors, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis.

Stone's Michelle Fuller was "a high profile female corporate executive" prior to her abduction, but the men holding her hostage are conspiracy theorists who think she is an alien and are forcing her to agree with their claims.

The latest preview shows Plemons' character coaching Michelle to voice-record herself stating her real identity.

"This is the best you can do? You didn't even say it in your own language," he says.

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who is well known for Poor Things, directs, and Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star.

The film, which made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, is due to arrive in theaters Oct. 31, after a limited run Oct. 24.