Parenthood and Accused star Jason Ritter has signed on for a role in CBS' upcoming reboot of the classic Andy Griffith legal drama, Matlock.

Kathy Bates was previously announced to play brilliant, but folksy lawyer Madeline Matlock.

Ritter will play Julian, the son of the head of the prestigious law firm where Madeline works.

Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis will also co-star in the show, which is being helmed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

"I'm so proud of my very talented very handsome husband," Melanie Lynskey, Ritter's wife, tweeted Tuesday, along with several heart emojis and a link to a media report about his casting news.

Ritter responded, "Those [heart emojis] go right back around to YOU, I am so proud of you and I am so grateful to be in your life."

Ritter will also soon be seen in Season 2 of Lynskey's mystery drama, Yellowjackets.