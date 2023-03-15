Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.

Kane Brown is co-hosting the gala celebrating country music with Ballerini.

The prize presentation is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+

Wilson goes into the competition with a leading four nominations. Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are each up for three prizes.

Fans can vote for their favorites across nine categories at vote.cmt.com through March 27.