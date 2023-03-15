The Bachelor alum Charity Lawson is set to star in Season 20 of The Bachelorette this summer.

Lawson is a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

She became a fan favorite with viewers in the current 27th season of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross.

"Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

"As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example."

No premiere date has been announced for the show.