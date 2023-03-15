Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 48-year-old actress and television personality announced the news during Wednesday's episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

In a promo, Barrymore introduced a "special correspondent," which was herself dressed up as the doll from the movie M3gan.

"I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore said. "It is going to be an epic night -- big moments, huge movie stars."

The MTV Movie & TV Awards honor the best in both scripted and unscripted film and television.

This year's ceremony will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. More details about the show, including nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Barrymore is known for such films as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie's Angels, Scream and The Wedding Singer. She has hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

The actress is a nine-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a three-time winner.