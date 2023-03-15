Ed Sheeran will return with new music in March.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced Wednesday that he will release the single "Eyes Closed" on March 24.

"Eyes Closed" is a tribute song to Sheeran's late friend Jamal Edwards.

"Eyes Closed is out 24th march, you can pre order it now. This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together. You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

"Blue was Jamal's favorite colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I'm dancing with my eyes closed to try to get through it x," he said.

Sheeran also shared cover art for the track.

"Eyes Closed" will appear on Sheeran's forthcoming fifth studio album, -, aka Subtract. The singer teased "Eyes Closed" last week and announced the album earlier this month. He said Subtract was inspired by his own "fear, depression and anxiety."