TelevisaUnivision has announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards.

The 8th annual awards show will take place April 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on UniMas, Univision, and Galavision.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with nine nominations each. The three artists are all up for Artist of the Year.

Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosali­a are each nominated for eight awards.

Actress Galilea Montijo and actor Julian Gil will host the ceremony, which begins airing at 7 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the show, UniMas will air the one-hour special Latin AMAs: Legacy honoring Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar on April 4 at 7 p.m.

The Latin American Music Awards nominations include:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosali­a

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

Blessd

Eden Muiħoz

Grupo Frontera

Los Lara

Luis Figueroa

Luis R Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

"Bebe Dame," Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

"Despecha," Rosali­a

"Dos Oruguitas," Sebastian Yatra

"Esta Daiħada," Ivan Cornejo

"La Bachata," Manuel Turizo

"Mamiii," Becky G & Karol G

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52," Bizarrap & Quevedo

"Sus Huellas," Romeo Santos

"Te Felicto," Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena, Buena Vista Social Club

Daiħado, Ivan Cornejo

Esquemas, Becky G

Formula, Vol. 3, Romeo Santos

Jose, J Balvin

La 167, Farruko

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

Motomami, Rosali­a

Nostalgia, Eslabon Armado

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny