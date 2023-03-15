Grace Gummer is a new mom.

Gummer, an actress and the daughter of Meryl Streep , recently welcomed her first child with her husband, DJ and music producer Mark Ronson

Ronson's sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed to People that Gummer and Ronson are parents to a baby girl.

"[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now," Dexter-Jones said. "She's stunning."

Gummer, 36, and Ronson, 37, were spotted on a walk with their daughter Sunday in New York, according to Page Six. Ronson was seen on the stroll with a baby strapped in a carrier on his chest.

Gummer announced her pregnancy in October by debuting her baby bump at the W magazine 50th anniversary party in New York.

Gummer and Ronson married in August 2021. Ronson called Gummer his "best friend" while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in August.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," he wrote on Instagram.