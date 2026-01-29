Filmmaker Jason Blum posted a photo on X of him with his friends Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn before the premiere of their iconic comedy, Reality Bites, at the Sundance Film Festival.

"In 1994 I went with Ethan to Sundance and stayed with him in his fancy condo. Steve Zahn was there too -- here's a photo of the three of us. Ethan and Steve were at Sundance for Reality Bites," Blum wrote alongside the image.

"We had the very smart idea that Ethan's tricked out, rented 4-wheel drive Bronco should be 'tested' in a snow field near where he'd shot A Midnight Clear a couple years earlier. we got completely stuck. like, really stuck. we were in pajamas, no coats, stuck in the middle of nowhere," Blum continued.

"We DID at least have lots of cigarettes. we dug snow with our bare hands, found random boards to shove under the tires. two or three hours go by. it starts getting dark. we're convinced Ethan is going to miss his own premiere. somehow, SOMEHOW...call it the good energy of Robert Redford, we got out just in time and made the screening. Sundance magic."

Ben Stiller -- who wrote, directed and co-starred in the movie, retweeted the post, commenting -- "I had no idea this happened."

Hawke recently starred in Blum's horror films Black Phone and Black Phone 2.