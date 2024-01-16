Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2024.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old singer announced the Together Again tour featuring special guest Nelly.

"Hey u guys! By popular demand, we're bringing the Together Again tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It'll be so much fun," she wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to see you."

Jackson originally launched the Together Again tour in April 2023 to celebrate her 50th year in entertainment and the 30th anniversary of her album Janet. The first leg of the tour concluded in December.

The 2024 dates will kick off June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif., and end July 30 in Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Jackson released her most recent album, Unbreakable, in 2015. She appeared in the Lifetime & A&E docuseries Janet Jackson in 2022.