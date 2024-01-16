Paramount+ released the trailer for The Tiger's Apprentice on Tuesday. The animated film premieres Feb. 2 on the streaming service.

Based on the Laurence Yep children's novels, the film shows how ordinary teenager Tom Loo (voice of Brandon Soo Hoo) becomes Guardian of the 12 Zodiac animal warriors. The Tiger ( Henry Golding ) trains Tom.

The trailer shows Tiger introducing Tom to the hidden worlds behind an inconspicuous-looking dim sum restaurant. Tom practices both martial arts and magic.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh provides the voice of the villain, Loo. Lucy Liu, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, Greta Lee, Diana Lee Inosanto, Patrick Gallagher and Poppy Liu also star.

Raman Hui directs with co-directors Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun. Screenwriters David Magee and Christopher Yost adapted the book and Jane Startz, p.g.a., Sandra Rabins, p.g.a., and Bob Persichetti, p.g.a. produce.

Executive producers include Maryann Garger, Kane Lee and Carlos Baena.