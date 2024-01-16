Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Governors Ball music festival.

Post Malone , Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA and Peso Pluma will headline the event in June.

Governors Ball will take place June 7-9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, N.Y.

Malone and Alejandro will headline the June 7 shows, with Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe and other artists to perform.

The Killers and 21 Savage will take the stage June 8, along with Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, TV Girl and other performers.

SZA and Pluma will headline the June 9 shows, with Renee Rapp, Don Toliver, Victoria Monet, Faye Webster and other artist to perform.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to take place from 11 a.m-1p.m.