Public Counsel announced Tuesday that Jane Fonda will receive the William O. Douglas Award at their annual dinner. The awards dinner is Thursday, Feb. 27 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT

The William O. Douglas Award is given to a person who represents Supreme Court Justice Douglas's principles of "equal access to justice, freedom of expression and equal rights." Fonda, 87, was chosen for her political advocacy.

Still politically active, Fonda attended a Climate Rally in D.C. in 2020 and launched Fire Drill Fridays in 2019 to fight climate change. She protested the Vietnam War in the '70s and continues to speak for women's rights, for example lobbying Congress for protections against sexual harassment in 2018.

Public Counsel is a nonprofit pro bono law firm. This year Public Counsel is awarding Molly Munger and Stephen R. English with the Audry Irmas Social Justice Impact Awards. Munger and English are married and retired attorneys who founded the civil rights advocacy group Advancement Project and continue to do philanthropic work.

Morrison & Foerster LLP is receiving the Law Firm Pro Bono Award for their pro bono work.