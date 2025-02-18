Donnie Wahlberg is set to star in a Blue Bloods spinoff called Boston Blue for CBS.Wahlberg will reprise his role of Police Detective Danny Reagan in the new Massachusetts-set show, which is slated to premiere during the 2025-26 television season.Reagan is expected to be partnered with Lena Peters, a cop from a prominent law-enforcement family similar to Reagan's back home in New York.The casting for Peters has not been announced yet.Blue Bloods ran on CBS from 2010 to 2024. It co-starred Tom Selleck, Will Estes and Bridget Moynahan.It is unclear if any other cast members from the original show will join the new series.