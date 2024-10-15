Director James Wan has started filming his final Conjuring movie, which is set for release in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Always good to see and hang out with old friends. Gonna miss everyone. End of an era. #TheConjuringLastRites #theconjuring," Wan posted on Instagram Monday.

Wan included a photo of chairs with the names "Ed Warren" and "Lorraine Warren" stitched on them.

The Warrens were real-life married paranormal investigators.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have played the couple since 2013's The Conjuring.

They reprised the roles in the sequels The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021, as well as the franchise spin-offs Annabelle Comes Home in 2019 and The Nun II.