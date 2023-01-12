Avatar director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau placed their hand and footprints in cement in front of TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday. Disney shared photos of the event.

The Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. has a tradition of honoring celebrities and filmmakers by preserving their prints. The tradition dates back to when Sid Grauman owned the theater and continued when the Mann's chain managed the theater through today.

Avatar stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also attended the ceremony.

Avatar: The Way of Water opened on Dec. 16. It has so far earned $528 million domestic and $1.75 billion worldwide. It was nominated for Golden Globe awards and today added a Producers Guild Award nomination.

2009's Avatar made $2.7 million in its initial release, including $750 million from the U.S. Cameron has filmed a third Avatar and part of a fourth, with plans for up to a fifth movie.

Cameron also directed The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2, True Lies and Titanic. Landau produced Titanic and co-produced Dick Tracy and Honey I Shrunk the Kids.

Together, Cameron and Landau produced Solaris and Alita: Battle Angel.