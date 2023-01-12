Nickelodeon and Paramount+ announced the start of production on Zoey 102 Thursday. The film stars Jamie Lynn Spears reprising her role from the TV series Zoey 101.

The plot revolves around a wedding that brings together the alumni of Pacific Coast Academy. The announcement did not reveal who is getting married.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Nancy Hower is directing from Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby's script, though Zoey 102 is still only a working title. Production is underway in North Carolina.

Paramount+ expects to stream the film later this year.