Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was rushed to a hospital in California on Thursday, her mother said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla Presley , 77, said in a post on Instagram.

"We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she wrote.

Presley, 54, was hospitalized for a suspected cardiac arrest after she was discovered unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper, TMZ reported.

Danny Keough, her ex-husband, arrived to the home around that same time and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to TMZ.

Priscilla Presley was later seen arriving at the hospital to be with her daughter. Presley's condition was not immediately known.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to Yahoo! Entertainment that deputies responded to Presley's home in Calabasas around 11:17 a.m. PST.

The medical episode came just two days after Presley appeared at the Golden Globe Awards with her mother to support Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" -- in which Austin Butler stars as her late father.