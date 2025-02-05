Sony Pictures has unveiled the cast of the upcoming Anaconda reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

In a YouTube clip posted Wednesday, Black sings the names of the actors appearing in the film, which opens in theaters Christmas Day.

Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Selton Mello and Daniela Melchior will join Black and Rudd in the new movie.

The original 1997 film featured Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz and Jon Voight.

The new Anaconda follows the mishaps a friend group encounters in the jungle as they seek to film a new version of movie they enjoyed when they were younger, per Variety.

"We gotta kill that snake, and the snake inside," Black sings. "Gotta kill it. We're gonna break its neck and cook it a the stove. And when we bring that snake back home, we're gonna have ourselves a movie."