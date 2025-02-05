The new Anaconda follows the mishaps a friend group encounters in the jungle as they seek to film a new version of movie they enjoyed when they were younger, per Variety.
"We gotta kill that snake, and the snake inside," Black sings. "Gotta kill it. We're gonna break its neck and cook it a the stove. And when we bring that snake back home, we're gonna have ourselves a movie."
