Rihanna will make her official debut as Smurfette in a trailer for the upcoming Smurfs film Thursday.

The 36-year-old singer and makeup entrepreneur is not only lending her voice to the new Smurfs film, she is writing music and is one of producers.

A A short teaser released Wednesday opens with a small television in the middle of a forest. When it clicks on, a Smurfette with blonde hair blows a kiss.

"Trailer tomorrow," the screen says.

Rihanna recently made The World's Most Powerful Women list, put out by Forbes.