Rihanna will make her official debut as Smurfette in a trailer for the upcoming Smurfs film Thursday.The 36-year-old singer and makeup entrepreneur is not only lending her voice to the new Smurfs film, she is writing music and is one of producers.A A short teaser released Wednesday opens with a small television in the middle of a forest. When it clicks on, a Smurfette with blonde hair blows a kiss."Trailer tomorrow," the screen says.Rihanna recently made The World's Most Powerful Women list, put out by Forbes.Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena, Kurt Russell and John Goodman will also voice characters in the film, which opens in theaters Feb. 14.