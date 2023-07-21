AMC released a teaser trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The second season is coming in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser showed Delainey Hayles as Claudia, replacing Bailey Bass who portrayed the child vampire in Season 1. Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) continue their journeys without Lestat (Sam Reid).

Season 2 also introduces the Theatre des Vampires, a troupe featured in Anne Rice's novel and the 1994 movie adaptation. Armand (Assad Zaman), revealed in the season finale, plays a larger role in the Theatre.

Glimpses of the Vampires show splatter the audience with blood, and at the end it is revealed that Louis and Claudia have not completely escaped Lestat.

AMC launched an Anne Rice universe with Interview followed by The Mayfair Witches. AMC bought the rights to all the novels in Rice's series for future adaptation.