Peacock announced the air dates for The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. The limited series premieres Sept. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Continental is three feature-length streaming movies set before the events of the film. Night 2 premieres Sept. 29 with the conclusion premiering Oct. 6.

Set in 1970s New York, The Continental tells the story of how Winston (Colin Woodell) became the manager of the New York Continental. Ian McShane played Winston in the Keanu Reeves films.

The Continental is the chain of hotels that provides refuge for the assassins of the High Table. The origin story also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Albert Hughes directed the first and third episodes. Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second. The films' Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch and Derek Kolstad are executive producers along with Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger.

Coolidge, Ward and Simmons developed the series and wrote it with Ken Kristensen. Another John Wick spinoff, the movie Ballerina, is coming to theaters next summer.