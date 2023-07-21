AMC made several Walking Dead announcements at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The formerly untitled spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will be called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

AMC also announced Season 2 renewals for Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon. Season 1 of Dead City concludes Sunday and Daryl Dixon premieres Sept. 10.

No script work on either season will be able to commence until the Writers Guild of America strike resolves. Writers began striking May 1 after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke off.

The casts of the shows were unable to attend the Comic-Con panel because they are on strike with the Screen Actors Guild.

Dead City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie. They embark into a zombified New York City to rescue Maggie's son.

Daryl Dixon features Norman Reedus reprising his role and finds Daryl in France with no memory of how he got there.

Reedus starred in all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead. Morgan joined the show in Season 6. Cohan joined the show in Season 2 and left midway through Season 9 before returning late in Season 10.

Lincoln starred as Rick Grimes from Seasons 1 through Episode 5 of Season 9. He returned for the series finale.

Gurira joined in Season 3 and remained until Episode 13 of Season 10. She also returned for the finale.