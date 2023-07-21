AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
UPI News Service, 07/21/2023
AMC made several Walking Dead announcements at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The formerly untitled spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will be called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
AMC also announced Season 2 renewals for Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon. Season 1 of Dead City concludes Sunday and Daryl Dixon premieres Sept. 10.
No script work on either season will be able to commence until the Writers Guild of America strike resolves. Writers began striking May 1 after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke off.
The casts of the shows were unable to attend the Comic-Con panel because they are on strike with the Screen Actors Guild.
