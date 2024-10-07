In 'Starting 5,' Jayson Tatum says he'd cut off his finger for a championship
UPI News Service, 10/07/2024
Netflix is teasing the first five minutes of Starting 5, a 10-episode series starring LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.
"Starting 5 captures its players in their intimate moments away from the game, doing everything from unwinding with their families during fleeting time between games to elaborate body maintenance during a strenuous season," an official description reads.
The preview features the players outlining what the game means to them.
"There's no greater feeling than being on the court," James says.
Jayson Tatum expressed an extreme desire to win a championship in the clip.
