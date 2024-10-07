Another Colleen Hoover books is receiving the movie treatment, on the heels of the box office hit It Ends With Us, which generated more than $340 million.

Reminders of Him was picked up by Universal and will drop in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Hoover is adapting her novel alongside Lauren Levine, and the duo's production company, Heartbones Entertainment, will produce.

The book centers on Kenna Rowan's desire to reunite with her young daughter after serving a five-year prison sentence.

"I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan's world to life," Hoover said. "I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life."

Levine echoed that sentiment.

"Heartbones aims to deliver to movies what Colleen has done so successfully in publishing, and we know these stories will find emotional and economic resonance in the modern movie business," she said.