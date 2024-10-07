Cissy Houston, mother of the late singer and actor Whitney Houston, died Monday at age 91. People and TMZ confirmed her death with daughter-in-law Pat Houston.

Cissy died in her New Jersey home under hospice care, the outlets reported. She was being treated for Alzheimer's Disease.

A singer herself, Cissy sang gospel with her three siblings as the Drinkard Four in 1938 according to People. TMZ reported Crissy sang backup for acts like Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Cissy's solo albums included covers of The Ronettes' "Be My Baby" and Elton John's "Your Song." She won two Grammys in the '90s.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 at age 48. Whitney's daughter and Crissy's granddaughter Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at age 22.