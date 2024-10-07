Kim Deal is releasing her first-ever solo album in November, and on Monday, she shared the third single, "A Good Time Pushed."

Deal, 63, is well-known for her band the Breeders after she departed the Pixies more than a decade ago.

In the visualizer for her new song, Deal's face appears as an opaque overlay with landscapes changing in the background.

"Drive a stake, they'll never find us," she sings. "Part of me wants to push you off of this world. I'm dull and you're doomed. I want big change. I want volume."

Deal previously released "Coast" and "Crystal Breath."

Other songs that will appear on Nobody Loves You More include "Disobedience," "Big Ben Beat," and "Bats in the Afternoon Sky."

The album will drop on Nov. 22.