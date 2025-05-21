Season 2 of Hulu series Rivals is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.

"Back on set and ready for more action," a social media post reads.

The period comedy follows infotainment journalist Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) in 1980s England as he navigates a rivalry with Tony (David Tennant).

"Careers, marriages and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long," an official synopsis reads.

Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel serves as the inspiration for the series, which also stars Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.