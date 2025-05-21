Scarlett Johansson, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman were among the stars to attend the photo call for Eleanor the Great at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival Wednesday.

The film marks Johansson's first time in the director's seat.

The Lost in Translation actress, 40, wore a long navy blue blazer over a white top and ruffled black skirt to the photo call.

The film, which screened Tuesday in the Un Certain Regard category, ultimately drew a standing ovation that spanned five minutes.

Squibb portrays Eleanor, a woman navigating loss and old age, in the feature.

"Really, everyone that came together for this film came together because they loved the story, the script so much," Johansson said, per Variety. "It's a film about many things: it's about friendship, it's about grief, it's about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days."

Johansson is set to star in Jurassic World Rebirth opposite Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. She also stars in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme which also screens in competition at Cannes.