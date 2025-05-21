The Gorillaz is teasing an upcoming exhibition, called House of Kong, which opens Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 3.

The band's bassist, Murdoc Niccals, described House of Kong as "an exhibition like no other" in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The "hour-long experience" offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band, which also includes 2D, Russel Hobbs and Noodle.

Attendees will also be the first to access tickets to four live shows -- on Aug. 29 and 30, and Sept. 2 and 3 -- at the Copper Box in London.

The exhibition will also take place at the Copper Box.

The news arrives as the band marks 25 years together. "Tomorrow Comes Today" arrived in 2000, and their most recent album, Cracker Island, dropped in 2023.