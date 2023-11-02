HBO gave updates on The House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and other shows at an event Thursday in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Network CEO Casey Bloys said at the event that The House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in early summer 2024, according to Deadline.

The Game of Thrones spinoff has completed filming on Season 2 and is in post-production. The show was largely unaffected by the actors and writers guild strikes, as the cast is mostly British.

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Matthew Needham, Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell star.

HBO screened the first trailer for Season 2 at the event for reporters, who are under embargo about the footage.

Bloys also gave an update on the new Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will begin shooting next spring, Variety said.

In other news, The Last of Us Season 2 will begin production in early 2024, with a premiere eyed for 2025.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return to star in the post-apocalyptic drama based on the Naughty Dog video game.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Meanwhile, The White Lotus Season 3 has been delayed to 2025 due to the writers strike, along with Welcome to Derry and the It prequel series, TheWrap reported.

The White Lotus, created, written and directed by Mike White, was renewed for Season 3 in November 2022.