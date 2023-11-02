Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Fall Guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the action comedy Thursday featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt

The Fall Guy is inspired by the 1980s TV series starring Lee Majors. The film is written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, a filmmaker known for Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train.

Gosling plays Colt Seavers, "a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie -- being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt) -- goes missing."

"While the film's ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt," an official synopsis reads.

Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu also star.

The Fall Guy opens in theaters March 1, 2024.

Gosling most recently starred in the Barbie movie, while Blunt appears in Pain Hustlers, which was released on Netflix last week.