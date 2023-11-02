Season 11 promised "something for everyone" in a previously released official description.
"New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries," the synopsis reads. "Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.