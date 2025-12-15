Celebrities took to social media Sunday night to express their horror and sadness at the stabbing deaths of beloved 78-year-old actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele in their Los Angeles home.

The double homicide is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and no arrests have been announced yet.

"Rob Reiner co-starred in one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, had an incredible run as a director -- and was one of the kindest and most considerate human beings I've ever met in this business. RIP to Rob and to Michele," film critic Richard Roeper said, referring to Reiner's break into acting on the classic TV series, All in the Family.

"Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it's proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best," filmmaker Paul Feig said.

"Please God shine some light on this world. Not Rob Reiner. Not so tragically," actor Rob Morrow said.

Rob Reiner . The humor is smart and the heart is real. His films were part of the air for us. Grateful for what he made, and for what he and his wife gave the world," comedian Kevin Nealon said.

"I just can't believe this. Whatever you thought of his politics, this is so horrible. I've met them both and they were lovely to me. Rob is responsible for such wonderful movies," actress Patricia Heaton said.

"Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner -- a great man," actor John Cusack said.

"R.I.P. Rob and Michele Reiner. I can't believe this," said artist Sean Ono Lennon.

"Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family," actor Elijah Wood said.

"I am horrified and saddened at the tragic loss of one cinema's greatest directors. I can't even begin to list the films this guy made that impacted me throughout my life. We all know them. A legend. A true genius. Rest in peace, Rob Reiner," composer Bear McCreary said.

"He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us," actor Josh Gad said.