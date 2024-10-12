The Broadway musical Suffs -- which counts former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a producer -- is set to play its final performance Jan. 5.

"You have until January 5th to see our history-making, two-time Tony Award-winning original musical on Broadway before we hit the road on tour. Keep Marching," the show's X feed said Friday.

The show about the U.S. women's suffragist movement officially opened on April 18.

"Bringing the story of the suffs to the stage has been an honor and we are deeply grateful to our cast and company," producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman said in a statement Friday.

"Watching audiences encounter the inspiring women of Suffs, many of whom they had never heard of before, has been extremely profound, especially in this election season. We are thrilled to have played a part in giving new life to the suffragists' fight for the vote through Shaina Taub's award-winning book and score and look forward to sharing it with audiences across the country."