Netflix has canceled Rob Lowe's Unstable comedy after two seasons.

Lowe co-created the workplace comedy with his son, John Owen Lowe.

Season 2 premiered on the streaming service in August.

The series starred the elder Lowe as Ellis Dragon, the self-centered CEO of biotech company Dragon Industries and John Owen as Jackson, his long-suffering son.

The cast also included Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, Emma Pilar and Fred Armisen.