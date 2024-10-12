Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, followed by Future's Mixtape Pluto at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's F-1 Trillion at No. 6, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.