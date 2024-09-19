A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Heretic.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Hugh Grant , Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

Heretic is a psychological horror film written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the co-writers of A Quiet Place.

The movie follows two young Mormon missionaries (Thatcher, East), who "are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Grant's Mr. Reed set the scene -- lighting candles, setting out a Book of Mormon, and carving figures for an ominous dollhouse -- as Thatcher and East's characters are shown walking up to his house.

A24 previously released a trailer in June that shows Mr. Reed ask Thatcher and East's characters to choose a door to go through -- one marked "Belief" and the other "Disbelief."

Heretic opens in theaters Nov. 15.

East is known for playing Val Wishart in Liv and Maddie Season 4, while Thatcher portrays young Nat on Yellowjackets.