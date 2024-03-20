Heartstopper will return for a third season in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced an October premiere date for Season 3 on Wednesday alongside a video featuring the cast on set.

The teaser shows series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney and Jenny Walser film scenes for Season 3, Episode 8, which takes place at the Truham Summer Fete.

"This is episode eight," Connor says. "So Nick and Charlie have... It's started to get a bit more steamy."

Meanwhile, Gao's character Tao is "beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are."

"He's finding a passion for something that he begins to really love," Gao adds. "And he does it to bring joy to people and to cheer up the other characters in the show."

Season 3 will also show more of Walser's Tori and "how what Charlie has been going through has affected her."

"And she also makes a new friend," Walser teases.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel. The series follows the romance between classmates Nick Nelson (Connor) and Charlie Spring (Locke).

In Season 3, "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him," while "Nick also has something important to say to Charlie."

Heartstopper Season 2 was released in August 2023. Production on Season 3 began that October.